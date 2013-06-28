Nine Inch Nails Release "Came Back Haunted" Music Video

Nine Inch Nails have posted a new music video for "Came Back Haunted," a track from their upcoming album, Hesitation Marks, which will be released September 3.

The video, which you can see below, was directed by filmmaker David Lynch.

The album, which features guest appearances by bassist Pino Palladino and Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, is the band's followup to 2008's The Slip.

Speaking recently to CBS, Reznor came clean about the band's ever-shifting lineup (King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew announced he was quitting the band earlier this month), admitting it had been "disruptive."

"You can spend a lot of time hypothesising, imagining and projecting what it’s gonna be with this chemistry and this recipe of people in a room playing music, and in reality it rarely is that," he said. "It's felt like a wrench in the works at times, but at the same time it's made me rethink a lot of how we put this together, and I think where we're ending up at is a place that’s much truer to what Nine Inch Nails should be and better in the long run," he added.

WARNING: This video has been identified by Epilepsy Action to potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised.