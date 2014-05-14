Nirvana's 'MTV Unplugged' Rehearsal — Video

Below, check out the rehearsal footage for Nirvana's late-1993 MTV Unplugged appearance.

Note how Kurt Cobain mentions several technical details — as he should, of course — and also gets somewhat snippy with the sound engineer.

The MTV Unplugged rehearsals were generally considered "difficult," with Cobain almost bailing on the show at the last minute.

According to Cobain biographer Charles Cross, “There was no joking, no smiles, no fun coming from him.”

“We’d seen the other Unpluggeds and didn’t like many of them,” Dave Grohl said, “because most bands would treat them like rock shows … except with acoustic guitars.”