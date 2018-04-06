Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Premiere "She Taught Me How to Fly" Music Video

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have premiered a new music video for "She Taught Me How to Fly," the third single from the band's latest album, 2017's Who Built the Moon. You can watch it above.

Like much of Who Built the Moon, "She Taught Me How to Fly" is an infectious low-key rocker with a meaty little guitar riff that rears its head from time to time. It also sports a bit of a throwback sound—think late Eighties, early Nineties, late-night club, northern England.

Recently, Gallagher joined Metallica's Lars Ulrich on It’s Electric, his Beats 1 show for Apple Music. Preview clips from their conversation touch on everything from songwriting, to their shared fandom of U2, to the text Noel received from Lars the day he left Oasis and more. You can watch the latest installment below.