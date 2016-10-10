Obituary Premiere New Live Version of “Visions in My Head”

(Image credit: Ester Segarra (provided))

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new live version of "Visions in My Head" by death metal legends Obituary.

The track is from the band's upcoming album, Ten Thousand Ways to Die, which is slated for an October 21 release via Relapse.

Ten Thousand Ways to Die features two brand-new studio tracks, plus a previously unreleased live set of 12 classics recorded in 11 different cities during the band's 2015 Inked in Blood world tour.

The live tracks—including "Visions in My Head," which is from 2014's Inked in Blood—capture the band at the height of their powers, showing why they've stood atop the death metal pantheon for nearly 30 years. Ten Thousand Ways to Die is sure to quench the thirst of fans until the band's new studio album drops in spring 2017.

Ten Thousand Ways to Die is available for pre-order right here.

