Obituary Premiere "Sentence Day" Playthrough Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Obituary's new "Sentence Day" playthrough video. The track is from the band's new self-titled album, which will be released March 17 via Relapse Records.
The album is already available for preorder at store.relapse.com and iTunes.
Obituary also have announced a batch of North American tour dates that kick off March 17. You can see all the dates below the video.
For more about Obituary, visitobituary.cc.
Obituary Tour Dates
3/17: Charlotte, NC @ Underground
3/18: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
3/19: Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
3/20: New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
3/21: Houston, TX @ House of Blues
3/22: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
3/24: Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red
3/25: Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
3/26: San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
3/27: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
3/28: Seattle, WA @ Neptune
3/29: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
3/31: Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom
4/1: Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
4/4: Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
4/6: Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
4/7: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
4/8: Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
4/9: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
4/11: Toronto, ON @ Opera House
4/12: Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
4/13: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
4/14: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
4/15: Philadelphia, PA @ TLA