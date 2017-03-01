Obituary Premiere "Sentence Day" Playthrough Video

(Image credit: Ester Segarra/Official press kit photo)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Obituary's new "Sentence Day" playthrough video. The track is from the band's new self-titled album, which will be released March 17 via Relapse Records.

The album is already available for preorder at store.relapse.com and iTunes.

Obituary also have announced a batch of North American tour dates that kick off March 17. You can see all the dates below the video.

For more about Obituary, visitobituary.cc.

Obituary Tour Dates

3/17: Charlotte, NC @ Underground

3/18: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

3/19: Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

3/20: New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

3/21: Houston, TX @ House of Blues

3/22: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

3/24: Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

3/25: Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

3/26: San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

3/27: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

3/28: Seattle, WA @ Neptune

3/29: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

3/31: Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom

4/1: Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

4/4: Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

4/6: Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

4/7: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/8: Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

4/9: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

4/11: Toronto, ON @ Opera House

4/12: Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

4/13: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

4/14: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

4/15: Philadelphia, PA @ TLA