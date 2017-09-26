Oceans Ate Alaska Premiere "Escapist" Playthrough Video

(Image credit: Official Press Photo)

British progressive metalcore band Oceans Ate Alaska unleashed their second full-length, Hikari, back in July via Fearless. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the playthrough video for one of the album's signature tracks, the searing "Escapist."

In the beautifully shot clip, guitarists James Kennedy and Adam Zytkiewicz give you a full run-through of the song's brutal, complicated guitar parts from start to finish. You can check it out for yourself below.

Both Jibs [Kennedy] and I are extremely proud to share our guitar play through of 'Escapist’ with you," Zytkiewicz said. "It’s actually one of our favourite songs off of our new album Hikari, and an extremely fun song to play!”

You can pick up a copy of Hikarihere. For more on Oceans Ate Alaska, follow along on Facebook.