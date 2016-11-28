One-Man "Guitar Orchestra" Plays 'Star Wars' Theme

In this 2-year-old video, Cooper Carter plays all 31 orchestral parts heard in the original big-screen version of the Star Wars theme song—on guitar.

We're talking about the full orchestra here, including the oboe parts, the flute parts, the violin and viola parts, etc. And don't even get me started on the trombone parts.

"Forty-five tracks, 31 orchestral parts, 12 Star Wars shirts and a whole lotta guitars," Cooper says. "[It's] one giant tribute to the greatest saga of all time."

The iconic piece was, of course, composed by John Williams, and Carter arranged this "guitar orchestra" version himself. YouTube viewers have referred to it as "epic," and the thumbs-up-to-thumbs-down ratio is truly remarkable.

Carter used Fractal Audio's AX8 amp modeler to dial in the many different sounds heard in the clip, which you can check out below.

For more about Cooper, visit coopercarter.com and follow him on YouTube.