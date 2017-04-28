Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde Announce 2017 Summer Tour

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

For the first time in more than a decade, Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde are together again.

Known as one of rock's most lethal singer-and-guitarist pairings, the duo will hit the road for a series of Ozzy headlining shows in the U.S. this summer and fall, starting July 14. You can check out the current dates below—but keep in mind that more dates will be added soon.

Although they've performed together several times over the years, these shows represent the first full-tour collaboration for the duo since 2006. The dates also mark Ozzy's first solo tour in the U.S. in years, beyond one Ozzy & Friends performance at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans in October 2015.

Guitarist Gus G, who joined Ozzy's band almost a decade ago, released a statement just a few hours after the tour was announced last Friday.

"It's great to see" [Ozzy and Zakk back together again]," he said. "It's been an honor and a privilege playing by your side since 2009," he added via social media, clearly addressing Ozzy. "Nothing but great times and an experience of a lifetime. To Ozzy and Sharon—thanks for everything. [I] love ya! To Blasko, Adam and Tommy—[it has] been a pleasure rocking with you!

"Last but not least, thanks to all the fans that showed love and support all these years. See you out there soon! Ozzy rules!"

In a 2010 interview with Metal Insider, Gus said he "wouldn't be surprised" if Ozzy eventually asked Wylde to rejoin his band. "For me, when I was growing up, Zakk was there. The first time I ever saw on TV, Zakk Wylde was on guitar. From my generation, Zakk Wylde was the man. As a fan above all, I know these guys, they're like family more than just a team. So I definitely wouldn't be surprised if one day he would jam again with Ozzy. I know these guys love each other."

Ozzy and Zakk first teamed up 30 years ago when Zakk (who Ozzy describes as "a f***ing absolutely amazing guitar player") joined Ozzy's band. They last recorded in 2007 on Ozzy's Black Rain.

The band also will include Blasko (bass), Tommy Clufetos (drums) and Adam Wakeman (keyboards). The tour dates kick off in July at the Rock USA Festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with additional dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

"I'm so happy to be getting back on the road with Zakk, Blasko, Tommy and Adam," Osbourne said. "This is what I do. This is where I belong, on the road."

"I'm really looking forward to the hardcore powahlifting training sessions with Ozzy—as well as playing music in between sets of heavy squats, benching and deadlifts," Wylde added.

Ozzy's INITIAL 2017 tour dates (MORE DATES COMING SOON):

July

Fri, July 14 Oshkosh, WI Rock USA Festival

Sun, July 16 Chicago, IL Chicago Open Air Festival