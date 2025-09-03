“I sat on the bed while he sat on the floor. He jumped up after I finished the solo and gave me a hug. He cried out, ‘I love you, Bradley’”: Brad Gillis remembers the moment he got the Ozzy Osbourne gig

After the tragic death of Randy Rhoads in 1982 – and after Bernie Tormé very briefly stepped in to join Ozzy Osbourne’s band on tour – Brad Gillis found himself being recruited as the Prince of Darkness’ new electric guitar player.

Though he wouldn’t stay with Ozzy for long, Gillis proved to be a foundational figure in the pantheon of Osbourne’s guitar greats. Not only did he help the late vocalist finish his tour commitments that year, he also featured on the Speak of the Devil live release.

Gillis’ recruitment came at a crucial time for Osbourne, and after he received a call from the Ozzy camp asking him to fly to New York, the wheels for his ascension to the band were set in motion.

“I told Ozzy I only knew a few songs but would learn them ASAP,” Gillis remembers in the new issue of Guitar World. “I got my first guitar when I was eight and learned by ear, and I could emulate Randy’s awesome solos after a bit.”

Upon arriving in New York, Gillis attended a de facto initiation party at a flash hotel, during which Ozzy – who was still officially playing with Tormé at the time – inspected his guitar chops up close and personal for the first time.

Ozzy Osbourne with Brad Gillis - Crazy Train (1982) - YouTube Watch On

“After flying to New York, I had a casual introduction to Ozzy at a large private party in Ozzy’s Helmsley Palace Hotel Presidential Suite,” Gillies continues. “Earlier that night, Ozzy had played Madison Square Garden with Bernie Tormé.

“Ozzy told me to go grab my guitar. I ran down the stairwell to my room – I was too excited to take the elevator – grabbed my 1962 red Strat and ran back up to the suite. He had me follow him up the stairway to the master bedroom to play for him. I sat on the edge of the bed while he sat cross-legged on the floor in front of me.”

Gillis ripped through Flying High Again, solo and all, and Ozzy clearly liked what he saw. His hunt for a new guitar player had come to an end.

“He jumped up after I finished the solo and gave me a hug,” Gillis remembers. “He cried out, ‘I love you, Bradley – pull me through.’ I told him I was there for him and would do my best to help finish the tour. He opened up the master-bedroom-suite door and yelled down to the crowd, ‘I’ve got a new fucking guitar player!’

“It was crazy and surreal. Me, a 24-year-old newbie about to join the Ozzy Osbourne band! The next day, I was given two live board cassette tapes with Randy, a boombox and small amp to start learning all the material. I gave them the green light four days later.”

Back in 2021, Gillis discussed his first gig with Ozzy, which he said was "horrendous".

