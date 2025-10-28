“All the same comfort and playability as their American counterparts”: Rabea Massaad’s Sterling by Music Man Sabre has been one of the firm’s most anticipated builds – and now it’s finally here

A Sterling by Music Man spin-off version of Rabea Massaad’s acclaimed Ernie Ball Music Man Artist Series Sabre has, after months of anticipation, finally arrived.

Massaad’s Sterling Sabre electric guitar has been a long time coming, and has been arguably one of the firm’s most sought-after new builds after the progressive metal guitarist first linked up with Ernie Ball for a highly refined take on the firm’s double-cut last year.

At NAMM in January 2024, Ernie Ball and Massad refined the classic Sabre design into a surprising new form, offering light and dark editions that delivered precisely configured contours, Bare Knuckle Silo humbuckers, premium tonewood upgrades and more.

It was the culmination of the pair’s partnership, after Massaad was announced as an Ernie Ball Artist in the Spring of 2023. Now, more than a year after the arrival of that flagship Sabre, a Sterling by Music Man variant has finally dropped.

Its arrival is by no means a surprise. At NAMM this year, Massaad and Sterling fueled hype by giving the guitar its first public debut and shedding some light on the build in the process.

At $979, the Sterling Sabre makes a few choice tweaks to the EBMM blueprint in order to keep costs below the $1,000 mark. With the original Sabre weighing in at $4,149, the price tag of the Sterling spin-off no doubt marks a serious saving.

In order to bring it down to that level, the guitar does away with the Bare Knuckles and drafts in a pair of custom-voiced Alnico humbuckers. It also utilizes a nyatoh body with a flame maple veneer – as opposed to alder with a “thick” flame maple top – though keeps the roasted maple neck and ebony fingerboard.

Other specs include white ring fretboard markers and glow-in-the-dark side dots, locking tuners, and a modern tremolo bridge, which sits alongside a five-way pickup selector, master volume pot, and a push/pull coil-splitting tone control. Ashen Burst and Blood Flame Burst are the first finishes on tap.

“I’m thrilled with these guitars and how the Sterling team was able to preserve all the key design elements from my Ernie Ball Music Man Artist Series Sabre,” Massaad reflects of his Sterlings.

“These guitars have all the same comfort and playability as their American counterparts, and the pickups are incredibly expressive with plenty to offer in their tonal palette.

“We made sure the ergonomics and feel were just right – every detail was considered, from pickup voicing to neck feel. It’s simply an enjoyable guitar to play. I couldn’t be happier, and I hope everyone enjoys playing them as much as I do.”

The Sterling by Music Man Rabea Massaad Sabre is available now for $979.

Head over to Sterling by Music Man for more.