Sammy Hagar is touring the UK for the first time since 1996 – and bringing Joe Satriani and Van Halen’s Michael Anthony with him

Sammy Hagar's Best of All World tour is making its way to the UK, with an arena tour kicking off on July 4, 2026. The Red Rocker will be joined by his all-star lineup consisting of Joe Satriani, Van Halen's Michael Anthony, and renowned session drummer Kenny Aronoff.

It's Hagar's first UK tour since 1996 and one which celebrates his five-decade-plus catalog, including a healthy dose of Van Halen. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will also be joining as special guests, alongside opening act JAYLER.

“I can’t wait to cross the Atlantic with the Best of All Worlds Band,” comments Hagar. “Fans in the UK and Europe have waited a long time – and so have I!”

The supergroup is set to take the stage at Manchester’s AO Arena on July 4, followed by BP Pulse Live in Birmingham on July 5, Leeds’ First Direct Bank Arena on July 7, and finally, the O2 Arena in London on July 9.

Last year's US Best of All Worlds tour saw Satriani tackle some tasty Eddie Van Halen solos – a role that the virtuoso hasn't taken lightly. In fact, Satriani switched up his rig to make sure that it could capture Van Halen's iconic tone, even calling it “a different animal.”

“My rig doesn't work because my live rig is designed so that I can play above the 12th fret on the first strings and still have everything sound fat,” he told Guitar World. “I realized there's no way to play the Van Halen stuff on my rig.”

Elsewhere, Satriani also discussed his years-long search for the quintessential Van Halen tone, which will be on full display during the upcoming Best of All Worlds dates.

Tickets for the UK leg of the tour go on sale this Friday (October 31) at 10 am BST/5 am ET. For more information, visit Sammy Hagar's official website.