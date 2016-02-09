Paul Gilbert Announces Great Guitar Escape 2016

This summer, Paul Gilbert will be hosting another one of his popular Great Guitar Escape events.

In fact, the Racer X and Mr. Big guitarist officially announces and explains the 2016 edition of the Escape in the exclusive video below.

This year, Gilbert's guests will include Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro and David Ellefson, plus Bumblefoot, Andy Timmons and Bruce Bouillet (Racer X).

The event, which is billed as "four days and nights of non-stop guitar, start to finish," will take place July 25 to 29 at Cambria Pines Lodge in Cambria, California.

For more information and to register, visit greatguitarescape.com.