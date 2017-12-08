Paul Gilbert: How to Get the Best Live Guitar Sound

In a recent interview with Guitarist Magazine, Paul Gilbert was asked "what's your best tip for getting a good live sound?" Gilbert offered some interesting advice in response.

"Rock shows are loud, so I try to use a sound that is warm on the high frequencies," he said. "I don't want to cut people's heads off with biting treble."

"I use the volume control on my guitar, both for dynamics and as a manual noise gate. I try to play as dry as possible as many rooms have enough natural reverb already."

You can read the full interview—in which Gilbert also doles out some advice on how to win over audiences, and offers an anecdote on the worst gig-to-gig journey he's ever experienced—here.