Paul McCartney Announces New Album, 'Egypt Station,' Shares Two New Songs

Paul McCartney has announced Egypt Station, his first new album in five years. With the album's announcement came the release of the album's first single, a double A-side featuring the songs "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me."

Egypt Station—which is set for a September 7 release via Capitol—is McCartney's first album since 2013's phenomenal NEW. You can check out its cover art below.

In a statement, McCartney said, “I liked the words ‘Egypt Station.’ It reminded me of the ‘album’ albums we used to make.” He continued, “Egypt Station starts off at the station on the first song and then each song is like a different station. So it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that. I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from.”

Egypt Station was recorded between Los Angeles, London and Sussex, and produced (with the exception of a track that was produced by Ryan Tedder) by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Foo Fighters).

You can preorder Egypt Station right here.

