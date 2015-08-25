Paul McCartney Premieres Remastered "Take It Away" Featuring Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney has premiered a newly remastered version of "Take It Away," a track from his 1982 album, Tug of War.

The song, which also was released as a single, features Ringo Starr (and Steve Gadd) on drums and was produced by Beatles producer George Martin, as was the rest of Tug of War.

Tug of War and 1983's Pipes of Peace will be released October 2 as a deluxe CD/DVD reissue. You can check out the complete track listings for both albums below. You can watch the original music video for "Take It Away"—at the very bottom of the story.

Besides Starr, Tug of War features guest appearances by Stevie Wonder (Can anyone forget "Ebony and Ivory"?), Carl Perkins ("Get It") and Denny Laine, McCartney's former Wings band mate. In fact, the album marks the last time McCartney and Laine would work together.

It should be noted that Tug of War was a major success, going platinum and spawning two Top 10 hits—"Ebony and Ivory" and "Take It Away."

Tug of War

Disc One: Remixed Album

1. Tug of War (Remixed 2015)

2. Take It Away (Remixed 2015)

3. Somebody Who Cares (Remixed 2015)

4. What's That You're Doing? (Remixed 2015)

5. Here Today (Remixed 2015)

6. Ballroom Dancing (Remixed 2015)

7. The Pound Is Sinking (Remixed 2015)

8. Wanderlust (Remixed 2015)

9. Get It (Remixed 2015)

10. Be What You See (Remixed 2015)

11. Dress Me Up as a Robber (Remixed 2015)

12. Ebony and Ivory (Remixed 2015)

Disc Two: Original Album

1. Tug of War

2. Take It Away

3. Somebody Who Cares

4. What's That You're Doing?

5. Here Today

6. Ballroom Dancing

7. The Pound Is Sinking

8. Wanderlust

9. Get It

10. Be What You See

11. Dress Me Up as a Robber

12. Ebony and Ivory

Disc Three: Bonus Audio

1. Stop, You Don't Know Where She Came From [Demo] (previously unreleased)

2. Wanderlust [Demo] (previously unreleased)

3. Ballroom Dancing [Demo] (previously unreleased)

4. Take It Away [Demo] (previously unreleased)

5. The Pound Is Sinking [Demo] (2015 Remaster)

6. Something That Didn't Happen [Demo] (previously unreleased)

7. Ebony and Ivory [Demo] (previously unreleased)

8. Dress Me Up as a Robber/Robber Riff [Demo] (previously unreleased)

9. Ebony and Ivory [Solo Version] (B-side of "Ebony and Ivory" 12-inch single)

10. Rainclouds (B-side of Ebony and Ivory 7-inch single)

11. I'll Give You a Ring (B-side of Take It Away single)

Disc Four: Bonus Film

1. "Tug of War" Music Video (Version 1)

2. "Tug of War" Music Video (Version 2)

3. "Take It Away Music Video

4. "Ebony and Ivory" Music Video

5. "Fly TIA - Behind The Scenes on 'Take It Away'" (new 18-minute documentary using previously unreleased archive footage)

Pipes of Peace

Disc One: Remastered Album (Stereo)

1. Pipes of Peace

2. Say Say Say

3. The Other Me

4. Keep Under Cover

5. So Bad

6. The Man

7. Sweetest Little Show

8. Average Person

9. Hey Hey

10. Tug of Peace

11. Through Our Love

Disc Two: Bonus Audio

1. Average Person [Demo] (previously unreleased)

2. Keep Under Cover [Demo] (previously unreleased)

3. Sweetest Little Show [Demo] (previously unreleased)

4. It's Not On [Demo] (previously unreleased)

5. Simple as That [Demo] (previously unreleased)

6. Say Say Say [2015 Remix] (previously unreleased)

7. Ode to a Koala Bear (B-side of 'Say Say Say' single)

8. Twice in a Lifetime (bonus track from 1993

9. Christian Bop (previously unreleased)

Disc Three: DVD

1. "Pipes of Peace" Music Video

2. "So Bad" Music Video

3. "Say Say Say" Music Video

4. "Hey Hey in Montserrat" (previously unreleased home movie footage, three mins)

5. "Behind the Scenes at AIR Studios" (previously unreleased six min edit)

6. "The Man" (previously unreleased home movie footage, four mins)