Pearl Jam Perform "Let It Go" from Disney's 'Frozen' in Milan —Video

Seemingly trying to distance themselves as much as possible from their early days, back when they'd perform songs about absent fathers and teenagers shooting themselves in school, Pearl Jam performed a snippet of "Let It Go" — a song from the 2013 Disney film Frozen — during a show in Milan, Italy, over the weekend.

The grunge legends incorporated the mega-hit's chorus into a performance of their own hit, "Daughter."

Feel your angst-ridden teenage years spent listening to Pearl Jam slowly slip away, and watch a video of the performance below.