Pentakill Release “The Bloodthirster” and “Tear Of The Goddess”

Pentakill, the virtual heavy metal group that originated within the League of Legends gaming community, has dropped two new singles, “The Bloodthirster” and “Tear Of The Goddess.”

For these tracks, the band, whose recordings are produced by a carousel of well-regarded rock and metal musicians, has utilized Jørn Lande (Jorn, Beyond Twilight, Masterplan) and The Crystal Method's Scott Kirkland (for "The Bloodthirster") and Battle Beast's Noora Louhimo (for “Tear Of The Goddess.”) You can check out the new songs below.

The group is currently gearing up to release their second album, Pentakill II: Grasp Of The Undying. To keep track of this unique band, follow them on Facebook.