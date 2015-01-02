Periphery Premiere New Song, "Graveless"

On December 31, Periphery premiered "Graveless," another song off their upcoming dual releases, Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega.

Sumerian will release both albums January 27.

""Graveless" is one of my favorite songs on the record! It's fast and aggressive but morphs into something beautiful and catchy as the song progresses," says Periphery bassist/programmer Adam "Nolly" Getgood.

"There's an element of the classic Periphery sound in there, but with all band members pushing to take things to the next level it's got a whole palette of colors the band hasn't explored before too."

“Graveless” is from Juggernaut: Omega. Be sure to tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook!