“If I told AI, ‘Write a load of Pete Townshend songs like he used to in 1973,’ a lot of Who fans would be really pleased”: Pete Townshend threatens to turn to AI if fans don’t stop asking him to play The Who’s hits
The guitarist has multiple other focuses, but he says fans are irritated by his refusal to trade on his former glories – could AI could provide a solution?
Pete Townshend has hit out at fans that are “irritated I won’t just play Who hits till I die” and has mused that AI impressions of his work may satiate their hunger for more music from the band.
The Who are by no means dead and buried, but in 2025, the guitarist has his fingers in various other pies – he opened a teaching and creative centre, the Townshend Studio, at the University of West London in Ealing late last year, and a solo career to keep him occupied. Not to mention that Quadrophenia is now a ballet.
As such, he feels irked that certain factions of his fanbase continue to circle back to his main band.
“It is a tremendous irritation to Who fans that I don’t just stick to the old catalogue and do it until I die,” Townshend tells UK newspaper, The Times, insisting he doesn’t want to succumb to the nostalgic whim of his fans.
Instead, his Times talk turned to artificial intelligence, referencing how Paul McCartney used the technology to turn an old John Lennon demo into one final, Grammy-winning song, Now and Then. That seems to have got him thinking.
“If I told AI, ‘Write a load of Pete Townshend songs like he used to in 1973,’ a lot of Who fans would be really pleased,” he muses.
As ever, it’s hard to tell whether Townshend is being totally sincere – we suspect he may have had his tongue lodged firmly in his cheek as he uttered those words.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
AI in music has proven a divisive topic in recent times. The Beatles have, albeit controversially, showed its possibilities.
Alex Van Halen reportedly wants to go down a similar route when it comes to brushing-up old Eddie Van Halen demos. Steve Lukather has even confirmed his involvement in the project, and an infinitely generating AI overdrive pedal plugin has also caught the eye.
Then there’s the applications in things like the Spark 2 amp, which can help users create tones with AI, and it could present a bright future in terms of guitar tuition. However, it is not welcomed across the board, particularly when it comes to songwriters.
Jimmy Page has written an open letter to the UK Government imploring new laws to put artists first, and tech firms second; a sentiment Brian May has echoed.
Either way, those opposed to AI muscling in on the music industry may do well by stopping their requests for Townshend to play My Generation again...
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“You got it!” Rare footage of Andy Summers teaching John Mayer how to play Message in a Bottle surfaces online
“I was very inspired by my Ibanez sister and the way she approaches her songwriting and her chords”: Nita Strauss reveals how Yvette Young inspired one of her favorite riffs she’s ever written