Peter Frampton, Steve Miller Band Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Peter Frampton and the Steve Miller Band have announced a joint U.S. summer tour. The trek—which will run from mid-June through late August—will take the band across the United States, and is the follow-up to their most recent co-headlining jaunt, which took place last summer.

"Music is ethereal—it moves back and forth between the past and the future," Miller said in a statement about the tour. "I'm very excited to announce that 2018 is our 50th anniversary of recording and touring together as the Steve Miller Band, and we plan to travel between the psychedelic Sixties through the future with a vengeance."

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale this Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. You can check out the full itinerary below.

For tickets and more info, stop by peterframpton.com or stevemillerband.com.

Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton Tour Dates