Peter Frampton, Steve Miller Band Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Peter Frampton and the Steve Miller Band have announced a joint U.S. summer tour. The trek—which will run from mid-June through late August—will take the band across the United States, and is the follow-up to their most recent co-headlining jaunt, which took place last summer.
"Music is ethereal—it moves back and forth between the past and the future," Miller said in a statement about the tour. "I'm very excited to announce that 2018 is our 50th anniversary of recording and touring together as the Steve Miller Band, and we plan to travel between the psychedelic Sixties through the future with a vengeance."
Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale this Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. You can check out the full itinerary below.
For tickets and more info, stop by peterframpton.com or stevemillerband.com.
Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton Tour Dates
- June 12 - Evansville, IN @ The Ford Center
- June 14 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- June 15 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
- June 17 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
- June 20 - Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
- June 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
- June 22 - Erie, PA @ Presque Isle State Park
- June 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
- June 26 - Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor
- June 27 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
- June 29 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- June 30 - Watertown, NY @ Watertown Fairgrounds Arena
- July 2 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
- July 3 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre
- July 5 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
- July 6 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
- July 14 - Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods
- July 15 - Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino
- July 17 - Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
- July 18 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
- July 20 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- July 21 - Hollywood, FL @ The Event Center at Hard Rock
- July 23 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
- July 27 - Allen, TX @ Allen Event Center
- July 28 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
- July 30 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
- August 2 - Lincoln, NB @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre
- August 4 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
- August 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
- August 12 - Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair and Event Center / Pacific Amphitheater
- August 15 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
- August 17 - Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
- August 18 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
- August 20 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
- August 21 - Bend, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
- August 23 - Troutdale, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre
- August 25 & 26 - Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle