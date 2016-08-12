Trending

Pickathon 2016 Day 3: Jeff Tweedy, Ezra Furman, Ty Segall and More

By

(Image credit: Robert Delahanty)

The 2016 Pickathon festival took place this past weekend in Happy Valley, Oregon, and featured an array of six-string rockers including Jeff Tweedy, Wolf Parade, Mac Demarco, Yo La Tengo, Ty Segall & the Muggers and many more.

Photographer Robert Delahanty was on hand to capture all the action. Below is the final batch of his photos, which include Jeff Tweedy, Ezra Furman, Protomartyr and Ty Segall and the Muggers.

Image 1 of 18

Image 2 of 18

Image 3 of 18

Image 4 of 18

Image 5 of 18

Image 6 of 18

Image 7 of 18

Image 8 of 18

Image 9 of 18

Image 10 of 18

Image 11 of 18

Image 12 of 18

Image 13 of 18

Image 14 of 18

Image 15 of 18

Image 16 of 18

Image 17 of 18

Image 18 of 18