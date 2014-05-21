Pink Floyd Release “Marooned” Music Video

Need a shot of David Gilmour?

Pink Floyd have released a new music video for “Marooned,” the Grammy Award-winning track from their 1994 multi-Platinum release, The Division Bell.

The album will be reissued July 1 in a special 20th anniversary box set that features six discs, including three replica colored or clear vinyl discs, five collectors prints, a Blu-Ray disc and, for the first time, a 5.1 audio mix of the album created by longtime Pink Floyd engineer Andy Jackson.

