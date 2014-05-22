Plastica Perform Dream Theater's “Erotomania” Using Children’s Toy Instruments —Video

If you happen to have a few spare minutes — consider checking out this video of a band called Plastica performing Dream Theater's “Erotomania” using cheap musical instruments that were made for children.

Apparently, Plastica do — or did? — this sort of thing all the time.

According to the band: "The whole middle part is a big, fat joke, but in Rob's (the guitarist's) defense, he really can play all those arpeggios, just not on a goddamned Barbie guitar."

“Erotomania” is from Dream Theater's 1994 album, Awake. We've included Dream Theater's version of the song (bottom video) for a bit of context. Enjoy!