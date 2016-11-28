Plini Exclusive: "Electric Sunrise" Video with Free Transcription

(Image credit: (provided))

Plini, the 23-year-old Australian prog guitar wunderkind/rising force, is having a stellar 2016.

After his self-released trilogy EPs made their way to the four corners of the internet globe as the guitarist was completing his master’s degree in architecture in Sydney, Plini’s first full-length album, Handmade Cities, reached Number 1 on the iTunes charts for Prog/Metal in August and also scored a Top 10 spot in the Rock category worldwide.

Even Steve Vai praised Handmade Cities over the weekend, calling the album "one of the finest, forward thinking, melodic, rhythmically and harmonically deep, evolution of rock/metal instrumental guitar records I have ever heard.

"I’ve been waiting for stuff like this and here it is. I highly recommend checking it out for a bit of a mind-blowing experience."

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive video for “Electric Sunrise,” plus a full 30-page transcription of the song from Sheet Happens Publishing. The full Handmade Cities transcription features 164 pages of pure Plini goodness and is available right here.

Plini is on tour in the U.S./Canada with Animals as Leaders. The running joke at their shows is that Plini + Intervals = “Plintervals,” since Plini plays second guitar with Intervals each night after his own set, and Intervals’ Aaron Marshall plays second guitar in the Plini band. So it’s double-duty every night for both bands.

Naturally, heads are turning to hear complex compositional sensibility with catchy melodies and technically involved playing—without being labeled as “shred.”

For more about Plini, check out plini.co/. Also visit Animalsasleaders.org, IntervalsMusic.net, Randy Edwards (“The 5th Beatle” videographer on tour with the three bands, making a new video each night on tour) and Sheet Happens Publishing.