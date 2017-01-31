Procol Harum to Release First Album in 14 Years, 'Novum'

(Image credit: Andy Paradise/Getty Images)

Sixties rockers Procol Harum—the band best known for 1967's "A Whiter Shade of Pale"—will release a new album April 21 via Eagle Records.

The new disc, Novum, is their first studio album in 14 years, and their 13th overall.

What's the occasion? The band is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. They'll even be kicking off a U.K. tour to add to the fun.

“Our last studio album was in 2003, and with 2017 being 50 years of Procol Harum, something special was needed," says Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker. "[This] has resulted in an album of new songs with the band as we’ve stood for the past decade, all contributing with producer Dennis Weinreich to make what I believe to be one of the finest Procol Harum albums ever. Just listen."

Half a century ago, the band helped define the prog-rock genre while embracing their blues and soul roots. “A Whiter Shade Of Pale” continues to be one of the best-selling singles of all time (the video below has more than 60 million views).

Besides Brooker, Procol Harum features bassist Matt Pegg (Jethro Tull, Ian Brown), drummer Geoff Dunn (Jimmy Page, Dave Stewart, Van Morrison), guitarist Geoff Whitehorn (Roger Chapman, Paul Rodgers, Roger Daltrey) and Hammond organ player Josh Phillips (Pete Townsend and Midge Ure). The cover artwork of Novum (by Julia Brown) references elements of the sleeve of their 1967 self-titled debut.

Novum sees a new direction for Procol Harum with the songs being written and created by the whole band, with most songs featuring words by Pete Brown, most famous for his songwriting collaboration with the members of Cream.

For more information about the band, visit procolharumnovum.com.



Novum Track Listing

1. I Told on you

2.. Last Chance Motel

3.. Image of the Beast

4.. Soldier

5.. Don’t Get Caught

6.. Neighbour

7.. Sunday Morning

8,. Businessman

9.. Can’t Say That

10. The Only One

11. Somewhen