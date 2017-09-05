Queen Announce Massive 'News of the World' Reissue

(Image credit: Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Queen have announced an extensive box set reissue of their album, News of the World, in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

The box set will include the album on both CD and vinyl, in addition to two full discs of outtakes and rarities from the band's archives.

One of these archive-based discs is entitled Raw Sessions, and functions essentially as an alternative version of the album itself. It includes previously unreleased versions of all 11 of the album's tracks, such as a version of "All Dead, All Dead" with Freddy Mercury on vocals (the original version features the vocals of Brian May), while "Sheer Heart Attack" will feature a long-lost guitar intro.

“Every lead vocal is different, as are most of the lead guitar parts and a great many other instrumental details," read a statement from the band. "Here we experience 'We Are The Champions' anew, with many unfamiliar vocal and instrumental elements, and for the first time at its full-recorded length rather than the edited 1977 album cut."

The second archive-based disc features other bonus cuts, plus a live session recorded for BBC radio in October 1977. The box set also features Queen: The American Dream, a film documenting the band's 1977 US tour in support of the album.

The News of the World 40th anniversary reissue will be available November 17. You can preorder it here.