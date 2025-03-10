“You already have your own distinct sound, which normally people take decades to find”: 11-year-old shredder stuns with Eddie Van Halen and Brian May solos during relentless Britain’s Got Talent audition

Olly Pearson – an 11-year-old guitar player from Wrexham, Wales – recently stunned Britain's Got Talent with a white-hot medley of classic rock bangers and tricky solos as he won over the judges’ hearts.

Wielding what appears to be a Patrick James Eggle guitar for his solo audition, Pearson's age-belying talents make for a heart-warming spectacle.

As Pearson explains, he started learning the electric guitar at the age of seven, and cites AC/DC's Angus Young as his favorite guitar player. For his audition, though, he drew upon the works of a few other guitar greats, who help him steal the show.

To a warm cheer from the crowd, he storms into a reverb-bolstered Highway to Hell, giving it the Young shuffle as he nails the riff, before delivering a very literal take on Van Halen's Jump fretwork workout and capping his performance off with a screaming take on Brian May's Don't Stop Me Now solo.

He even had the confidence to get up in the judge's faces at one point, having arrived well prepared with a wireless guitar system.

“I dream to become the best guitarist in the world,” Pearson had said before showing the judges, and an enthusiastic crowd, what talents he possesses. It’s a skillset that bodes very well for the future.

GOLDEN BUZZER winner Olly Pearson rocks with QUEEN guitar solo! | Auditions | BGT 2025 - YouTube Watch On

“Oh my god, Olly. Literally, a star is born. I have never, ever seen anything like that in my life,” said a shocked Amanda Holden, while fellow judge Simon Cowell offered him perhaps the highest praise he could: “You already have your own distinct sound, which normally people take decades [to find]. You’re that good! That was brilliant.”

It's not the first time an 11-year-old mini shredder has made a mark on the BGT stage. In 2023, Harry Churchill put his name on the map with two mesmerizing showcases. First, he donned an Epiphone Les Paul for an awe-inspiring Queen medley before delivering a Marty McFly-flavored tapping masterclass in the semi-final.

That came after a 62-year-old Grandpa honored the spirit of Eddie Van Halen with a viral incendiary audition the year before.

(Image credit: Britain's Got Talent YouTube)

Across the pond, Maya Neelakantan wowed America's Got Talent judges last year. Her audition later resulted in her jamming onstage with Testament and Alex Skolnick, being gifted one of Jeff Hanneman's guitars by the late guitarist's wife, and meeting Jason Becker.

Meanwhile, another 11-year-old, Aanika Pai, left ex-Megadeth shredder Kiko Loureiro shell-shocked after she used his gear for a fiery impromptu solo at his guitar camp.

These youthful talents might leave some players feeling a little old and useless – this writer included – but it’s safe to say that the future of shred is in very safe and talented hands.