Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody": Kanye West Vs. Freddie Mercury — Video

For some reason, Kanye West decided to perform Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" at last weekend’s Glastonbury Festival.

He didn't do a very good job, and he should probably avoid the song in the future. Hey, it's true.

Regardless, someone took the time to edit Kanye’s performance with archival footage of Mercury looking on and laughing. Eventually, the clip cuts to Mercury belting out the song as West, well, doesn't laugh at all.

"Hey, this has nothing to do with guitars!"

True, but remember that "Bohemian Rhapsody" made Guitar World's list of the 100 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time several years ago, coming in at Number 20.

The tune also is a huge favorite with acoustic fingerstylists—as seen in this exclusive GW tutorial by Daryl Kellie.

And if you really like this classic song, be sure to check out this interesting version—renamed "Bohemian Carsody"—by the women of SketchShe.

