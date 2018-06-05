Ratt Appear to Part Ways with Warren DeMartini

Ratt appear to have parted ways with longtime guitarist Warren DeMartini. In a post on their Facebook page, the band announced that a "new breed" of Ratt—led by lead singer Stephen Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier—would be hitting the road this summer.

"We have not had an all-original member line up since 1991 and sadly with the passing of Robbin Crosby, that chapter is over," Pearcy said in the statement. "However, if you still want to see the original band, there are many videos on YouTube and other places to enjoy. That was a fucking great band, but I guarantee that the new breed of Ratt that we put on stage every night will be in your face, energized and fully engaged. Simply put, the band our fans deserve."

There is no official word as of yet as to who will join Pearcy and Croucier in this particular incarnation of the band.

You can check out Ratt's itinerary below.

Ratt 2018 Tour Dates: