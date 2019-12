Today we're premiering a new lesson video featuring Red Fang guitarist David Sullivan.

In the clip, which you can check out below, Sullivan shows you how to play "Flies," the opening track from Red Fang's new album, Only Ghosts, which will be released Ocrtober 14 via Relapse Records.

Only Ghosts is available for preorder here.

For more about Red Fang, visit redfang.net.