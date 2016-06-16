Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis Saved a Baby While Filming 'Carpool Karaoke'

(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis has revealed that he helped save a baby's life while filming an episode of James Corden's widlly popular "Carpool Karaoke" Late Late Show segment with the band.

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Kiedis revealed that while he and his bandmates were filming a dance-off for the skit, they were met by a woman with a baby who was struggling to breathe.

"We had a dance off, which they didn't include [in the clip], but after the wrestle-off we had a dance off, which led to a very interesting, unscripted moment," Kiedis said. "We danced off, we tied and then we were going to celebrate with some Mexican food on the corner. And a woman came out of her house, holding a child saying, 'My baby, my baby, my baby can't breathe!'

"We all ran across the street. The woman thrust the baby into my arms. The baby was not breathing, and I thought, I'm gonna try and do a little baby CPR real quick, see if I can get some air in this kid. Tried to open the mouth, [but it was] like locked shut. So I started rubbing the belly. Bubbles came out of the mouth, the eyes rolled back into place. The ambulance showed up and I handed the baby over, who was now breathing and fine, and we went back to 'Carpool Karaoke.'

"It was kind of a beautiful thing that we stopped for the dance off. The baby needed help, and we were there. The little baby looked at me the entire time until the ambulance came. Nina," he said, noting the girl's name. "Little baby Nina."

You can hear Kiedis tell the full story in the clip below. You can watch the 'Carpool Karaoke' skit at bottom.