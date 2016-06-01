Red Hot Chili Peppers Premiere New Song, "The Getaway"

Red Hot Chili Peppers recently released the title track from their new album, The Getaway, which will be released by Warner Bros. Records June 17. You can check it out below.

The Getaway was produced by Danger Mouse and mixed by Nigel Godrich. Red Hot Chili Peppers' previous album, I'm with You, was released in 2011 and topped the charts in 18 countries.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform at a variety of music festivals around the world this summer, including headlining Lollapalooza in Chicago July 30. See below for all upcoming dates.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS ON TOUR