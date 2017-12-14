Rex Brown Premieres New "FaultLine" Music Video

Former Pantera bassist Rex Brown has premiered the music video for his song, "FaultLine."

The video for the Smoke on This track shows Brown, his band and his crew setting up for a performance. You can watch it above.

“Sometimes you’ve got to go backward to go forward,” Brown told Guitar World this summer regarding Smoke on This. “You don’t want to sound like those old bands, but by god those are your influences.”

“Anybody that’s going to listen to this record thinking it’s a Pantera record, just don’t bother. It’s not. And it doesn’t sound like Down or like Kill Devil Hill,” he said. “If you’re a musician and you’re not stretching your boundaries, if you haven’t found that 13th note even though there’s 12, then you ain’t looking, Jack. That’s all there is to it! Any respected artist that’s been as successful as I have that ain’t looking for that 13th note is either dead or they’re fucking stupid.”

