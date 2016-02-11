Ride Along with Jimmie Vaughan in Oak Cliff Mardi Gras Parade

This past Sunday, Jimmie Vaughan experienced a bit of a homecoming celebration in his native Oak Cliff, Texas. Althought Jimmie and his younger brother, the late Stevie Ray Vaughan, are more commonly associated with Austin, they grew up in Oak Cliff, a neighborhood of Dallas.

Vaughan was invited to take part in the Oak Cliff Mardi Gras parade—and to celebrate plans for a public arts project that will honor him and Stevie Ray.

“It’s so over-the-top and unbelievable,” Vaughan told The Dallas Morning News. Vaughan, who originally thought organizers were joking when they asked him to serve as the parade’s grand marshal, added, “I’m trying not to flip out. … When I lived here they didn’t like me this much.”

The guitarist was originally supposed to ride a float and wave to the crowd. But he asked organizers if he could bring his guitar and amp. They said yes, and you can see the results below. In the two clips, he's playing blues licks on his Fender Strat as his float (one of 64 floats in the parade) makes its way down the streets of Oak Cliff. Vaughan also was joined by his twin 11-year-old daughters.

According to The Dallas Morning News, plans are under way for a $142,000 public art monument at Kiest Park, near the Vaughan brothers’ childhood home. Kirby Warnock, a documentary filmmaker, helped raise $68,000 that will be added to the city’s $74,000 contribution for the project. For more about this project, head here.