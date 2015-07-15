Robert Cray Announces New Live Album, '4 Nights of 40 Years Live' — Video

Robert Cray has announced a new double live album and concert film titled 4 Nights of 40 Years Live.

The set, which will be available in a variety of formats, is set for an August 28 release via Mascot Label Group.

The first disc is comprised of 13 tracks recorded during the Robert Cray Band's recent tour stop in Los Angeles, while the second disc features live cuts from Cray's archives, such as a 1982 performance at the San Francisco Blues Festival.

The 4 Nights of 40 Years Live concert film features a similar confluence of performances from Cray's career, plus interviews with luminaries like Keith Richards and Eric Clapton, who discuss Cray and his musical legacy.

The set will be available in formats of: 2 LPs with digital download card, 2 CDs + DVD, Blu-Ray + 2 CDs and digitally. You can watch a trailer previewing the set below.

For more about Cray, visit robertcray.com.