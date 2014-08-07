Robert Plant Premieres Live "Rainbow" Music Video, Announces Fall Tour

Robert Plant has announced a string of fall North American dates with his band, the Sensational Space Shifters. While he was at it, he also premiered a live video for "Rainbow," a track from his new album, Lullaby and... the Ceaseless Roar.

Lullaby and... the Ceaseless Roar is set for a September 9 release, and the band will celebrate the album's release with a handful of shows across North America.

Here are the tour dates (so far) ...

September 25 - Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

September 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Academy of Music

September 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Academy of Music

September 30 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

October 2 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

October 4 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

October 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Here's the live video of "Rainbow." Enjoy! Note that, since the video can't be embedded into this story, you'll have to click over to YouTube to watch it.