Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Judas Priest, Radiohead, Moody Blues, Bon Jovi Lead Nominees

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominations for its Class of 2018.

The list includes Judas Priest, Radiohead, Bon Jovi, the Moody Blues, Link Wray, the Zombies, the Cars, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, MC5 and the J. Geils Band.

Other hopefuls include Kate Bush, Depeche Mode, Dire Straits, Eurhythmics, LL Cool J, the Meters, Rage Against the Machine, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and Nina Simone.

The public will have the opportunity to vote alongside the more than 900 artists, historians and music industry insiders of the Rock Hall voting body. Fans can caste their vote at rockhall.com/vote through December 5. The top five acts will comprise a "fan's ballot" that will count as one of the ballots that determine the class of 2018.

The top vote-getters will be announced in December, and they'll be inducted in April 2018 in Cleveland.

In order to be eligible for this year's ballot, artists or bands need to have released their first single or album in 1992 or earlier. Nine out of 19 of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including: Eurythmics, Dire Straits, Judas Priest, Kate Bush, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone, Radiohead, Rage Against Machine and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Last year's inductees included Pearl Jam, Yes, Joan Baez and Journey.