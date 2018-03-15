Roger Daltrey Announces 'As Long As I Have You,' His First Solo Album in 26 Years

Roger Daltrey has announced As Long As I Have You, his first new solo album since 1992.

Though billed as the Who frontman's solo return, As Long As I Have You features Pete Townshend on seven of its 11 tracks. The album was produced by Dave Eringa—best known for his work with the Manic Street Preachers and on Daltrey and Wilko Johnson’s 2014 album, Going Back Home.

"This is a return to the very beginning, to the time before Pete [Townshend] started writing our songs, to a time when we were a teenage band playing soul music to small crowds in church halls," Daltrey said in a statement. "That’s what we were, a soul band. And now, I can sing soul with all the experience you need to sing it. Life puts the soul in. I’ve always sung from the heart but when you’re 19, you haven’t had the life experience with all its emotional trials and traumas that you have by the time you get to my age. You carry all the emotional bruises of life and when you sing these songs, those emotions are in your voice. You feel the pain of a lost love. You feel it and you sing it and that’s soul."

"For a long time, I’ve wanted to return to the simplicity of these songs, to show people my voice, a voice they won’t have heard before," he continued. "It felt like the right time. It’s where I am, looking back to that time, looking across all those years but also being here, now, in the soulful moment.”

As Long As I Have You is set for a June 1 release via Polydor. You can preorder it here and check out the album's title track below.

As Long As I Have You Tracklist: