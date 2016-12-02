Rolling Stones Premiere "Ride 'Em On Down" Music Video

The Rolling Stones' new album—Blue & Lonesome—is officially available as of this morning, December 2. The band punctuated the release by premiering the official music video for "Ride 'Em On Down," the only Eddie Taylor cover on the all-blues album.

The clip, which you can stream below, stars Twilight actress Kristen Stewart, a 1965 Ford Mustang and the lonely streets of Los Angeles. It was directed by Francois Rousselet and shot by Newton Thomas Sigel.

“It didn’t take much more than a few words to get me amped on the idea," said Stewart, who shows off her dance moves in the video. "The Stones, a Mustang, alone in Los Angeles. And the shoot was just as dreamy as the idea. We tore LA apart in a day and we had one hell of a soundtrack.”

"Ride 'Em On Down," a 1955 tune by Taylor, a Chicago bluesman who died in 1985, is one of 12 rough-and-ready blues tracks that were quickly laid down by the veteran rockers. You can see the full track list below.

Blue & Lonesome Track List

1. "Just Your Fool" (Little Walter)

2. "Commit a Crime" (Howlin’ Wolf)

3. "Blue and Lonesome" (Little Walter)

4. "All of Your Love" (Magic Sam)

5. "I Gotta Go" (Little Walter)

6. "Everybody Knows About My Good Thing" (Little Johnny Taylor) with Eric Clapton

7. "Ride ‘Em on Down" (Eddie Taylor)

8. "Hate to See You Go" (Little Walter)

9. "Hoo Doo Blues" (Lightnin’ Slim)

10. "Little Rain" (Jimmy Reed)

11. "Just Like I Treat You" (Willie Dixon/Howlin’ Wolf)

12. "I Can’t Quit You Baby" (Willie Dixon/Otis Rush) with Eric Clapton