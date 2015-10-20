Rosie Botterill Covers Joe Satriani's "Satch Boogie" and Eddie Van Halen's "Beat It" Guitar Solo — Video

Here's something we found on a growing Facebook community called Shreddelicious: Female Guitar Players Community.

It's a new cover (October 16) of Joe Satriani's "Satch Boogie" by guitarist Rosie Botterill.

The track is from Satch’s landmark Surfing with the Alien album, which garnered tremendous AOR play and, ultimately, gold record status—both almost unheard of for a guitar instrumental lap.

We've also thrown in a video of Rosie playing Eddie Van Halen's "Beat It" guitar solo. Tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

For more videos by Botterill, follow her on YouTube.