Ry Cooder Debuts New Song, "The Prodigal Son"

Ry Cooder has premiered the title track from his new solo album, "The Prodigal Son." You can listen to the song above.

The Prodigal Son—Cooder's first solo release in six years—includes three Cooder originals and covers of his favorite spirituals from the past century. It was recorded in Hollywood and produced by Cooder with his chief collaborator, drummer and son, Joachim Cooder.

The album provides an unflinching look into modern America, and what the state of the country entails for those living within it.

"I do connect the political/economic dimensions with the inner life of people, since people are at risk and oppressed on all sides in our world today," Cooder said in a press release about the album. "There's some kind of reverence mood that takes hold when you play and sing these songs. 'Reverence' is a word I heard my granddaughter's nursery school teacher use, a Kashmiri woman. She said, 'We don't want to teach religion, but instill reverence.' I thought that was a good word for the feeling of this music."

The Prodigal Son is set for a May 11 release via Fantasy Records. You can preorder it here.

Cooder is also set to hit the road in June. You can check out his full itinerary—and listen to The Prodigal Son's first single, "Shrinking Man"—below.

Ry Cooder on Tour:

June 4 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere

June 6 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

June 7 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre

June 8 - New York, NY - Town Hall Theatre

June 11 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere

June 12 - Derry, NH - Tupelo

June 22 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater

June 24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

June 26 - Toronto, ONT - Massey Hall

June 27 - Ottawa, ONT - Centerpoint

June 29 - Montréal, QE - Jazz Festival @ Maisonneuve

June 30 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Theater

July 1 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood

July 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center

July 13 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

July 14 - Courtenay, BC - Vancouver Island MusicFest

July 17 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

July 20 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

July 21 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

Aug 10 - Calgary, AB - Jack Singer

Aug 14 - Denver, CO - Paramount