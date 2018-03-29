Ry Cooder Debuts New Song, "The Prodigal Son"

Ry Cooder has premiered the title track from his new solo album, "The Prodigal Son." You can listen to the song above.
The Prodigal Son—Cooder's first solo release in six years—includes three Cooder originals and covers of his favorite spirituals from the past century. It was recorded in Hollywood and produced by Cooder with his chief collaborator, drummer and son, Joachim Cooder.
The album provides an unflinching look into modern America, and what the state of the country entails for those living within it.
"I do connect the political/economic dimensions with the inner life of people, since people are at risk and oppressed on all sides in our world today," Cooder said in a press release about the album. "There's some kind of reverence mood that takes hold when you play and sing these songs. 'Reverence' is a word I heard my granddaughter's nursery school teacher use, a Kashmiri woman. She said, 'We don't want to teach religion, but instill reverence.' I thought that was a good word for the feeling of this music."
The Prodigal Son is set for a May 11 release via Fantasy Records. You can preorder it here.
Cooder is also set to hit the road in June. You can check out his full itinerary—and listen to The Prodigal Son's first single, "Shrinking Man"—below.
Ry Cooder on Tour:
June 4 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere
June 6 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
June 7 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theatre
June 8 - New York, NY - Town Hall Theatre
June 11 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere
June 12 - Derry, NH - Tupelo
June 22 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater
June 24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
June 26 - Toronto, ONT - Massey Hall
June 27 - Ottawa, ONT - Centerpoint
June 29 - Montréal, QE - Jazz Festival @ Maisonneuve
June 30 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Theater
July 1 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood
July 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center
July 13 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
July 14 - Courtenay, BC - Vancouver Island MusicFest
July 17 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
July 20 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
July 21 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre
Aug 10 - Calgary, AB - Jack Singer
Aug 14 - Denver, CO - Paramount