Sammy Hagar: “Here’s How I Met Eddie Van Halen”

(Image credit: Jim Steinfeldt/Getty Images)

As Sammy Hagar fans know, the “I Can’t Drive 55” songwriter has a thing for fast cars.

He recently got together with another automobile aficionado—Jay Leno—to talk about his collection for the premiere episode of Jay Leno’s Garage.

While showing Leno the 1982 Ferrari 512BB he used for the “I Can’t Drive 55” music video, Hagar recalled how the car played a role in his meeting Eddie Van Halen and, eventually, joining Van Halen.

Check out the relevant clip from the show below. We’ve also include the original “I Can’t Drive 55” video at bottom.