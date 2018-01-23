Sarah Longfield Signs to Season of Mist

Season of Mist has announced its signing of guitarist Sarah Longfield, who was recently named one of the world's best seven- and eight-string guitarists by Guitar World. Longfield, who just returned from European and U.S. tours supporting her latest album, Collapse // Expand, will perform January 26 at the She Rocks Awards in Anaheim, California, an annual event tied to the 2018 Winter NAMM Show.

"I'm really excited to announce that I'll be signing with Season of Mist, home of such exciting acts as Archspire, Beyond Creation, Cynic, Shining and many more," Longfield says. "I can't wait to see what the future brings and to be working with such a great group of people."

"On a lazy hotel-room morning, I was checking one of our new videos on YouTube when Sarah's 'Cranial Metropolis' started playing randomly," says Season of Mist CEO Michael Berberian. "Pro tech guitarwork with female vocals? I was hooked. Somebody who is playing on such a level at this age is called a 'lifer' and in it for the long run. Somebody who gets so many views without any label support obviously has the right attitude toward working hard.

"Orianthi, Gretchen Menn and Jen Majura, to name a few, have all followed in the footsteps of excellent female rock and metal guitarists in recent years, but none have been going full tech like Sarah does. I realized I would love to work with her as she has a rare talent that fits our roster perfectly. It really was a no-brainer and by the time her next video was playing, I was already typing an introductory email to Sarah."

Longfield has uploaded more than 100 videos, including playthroughs, covers, solo material, vlogs and more. Her YouTube channel has more than 160,000 subscribers and has amassed millions of views.

Longfield bought her first seven-string guitar when she was 13. She released two EPs—Zeal (2011) and Par Avion (2012)—and formed the Fine Constant in 2012. In just a few years, the band released two albums and toured the world supporting Marty Friedman, Angel Vivaldi, Polyphia and more. Her self-released 2017 album, Collapse // Expand, will be re-issued via Season of Mist in 2018.

For more information, visit season-of-mist.com and Longfeld's Bandcamp page.