Screaming Females Release New Album, 'All At Once'

Screaming Females have released their seventh record, All At Once, a double LP that captures the band at their most ambitious and expansive.

Throughout their career, Screaming Females have moved against the prevailing winds. Over six albums and more than a decade of touring, the trio—Marissa Paternoster (guitar/vocals), Mike Abbate (bass) and Jarrett Dougherty (drums)—have remained deeply individual and steadfastly DIY.

Each new album has been a reaction to the last—a chance for the band to challenge itself and its audience by switching course and subverting expectations.

The trio spent a month recording All At Once with producer Matt Bayles (Pearl Jam, Mastodon, Murder City Devils) in Seattle, splitting time between London Bridge Studio and Red Room. They employed an expanded palette of instrumentation including organs, wurlitzers and synthesizers, and even a few guests (Fugazi’s Brendan Canty adds a second drum set to “Soft Domination”).

The expectations that surround being in a band have changed a lot since Screaming Females started up in 2005. Part of that is the shift into an internet-enhanced culture—where experience of bodies in a room is sometimes subjugated by data, metrics, and the projection of identity through digital means. All At Once is a reminder that there's a hopeful and joyful energy to underground music-making. Patience, perseverance, and long term dedication still work.

“When you’ve been a band for 12 or 13 years, the resources can dry up and you just go back to what feels comfortable,” Dougherty says. “The other option is that you develop stuff that a younger band would not have been able to do.” All At Once is the evidence of that growth—in its sprawl and scope, but also in its subtleties.

