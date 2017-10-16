Screaming Females Unveil New "Glass House" Music Video

(Image credit: Courtesy of Girlie Action)

New Jersey punks Screaming Females recently announced their seventh full-length, All at Once. Today, the band has debuted the music video for the album's second single, the unsurprisingly ferocious "Glass House."

Of the song, guitarist-vocalist Marissa Paternoster said "Our shrinking world [is] crushed under a deluge of information, constant contact and social media sludge. It has narrowed my connection to reality in a way that I find rather upsetting."

The video—which was directed by Chris Gethard Show producer Kate Sweeney—is perhaps meant to reflect Paternoster's unease with the world in this state, as it shows the trio staring blankly ahead as their heads get smashed by objects such as potted plants. You can watch it below.

All at Once is set for release on February 23 via Don Giovanni. It follows 2015's brilliant, underrated-as-always Rose Mountain. You can preorder it here.

