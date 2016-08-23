See How Metallica's New Song, "Hardwired," Came Together

Metallica have shared a new behind-the-scenes look at the recording of their just-released single, "Hardwired."

In the nine-minute clip below, we see Metallica's Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield record the song's basic riff and drum parts.

"That's the first riff people should hear on this record," Ulrich says after Hetfield plays the opening notes. "The mission statement is: Write an opening song for this record that's super thrash-y and fast…"

As with most official Metallica videos, there's a bit of levity. During one take, Hetfield is asked whether the riff he just played is "the Nirvana version," prompting the frontman to muster up his best grunge impression. Later on in the clip, bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett enter the picture to add their parts to the song.

"Hardwired" is the opening track on the band's new album, Hardwired... to Self-Destruct. It's available for download at iTunes. The rest of the album will be released November 18.