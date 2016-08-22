See Zakk Wylde’s Outrageous New Video for “Sleeping Dogs”

(Image credit: Mark Horton/Getty Images)

Zakk Wylde has just debuted a brand-new video for his song “Sleeping Dogs” featuring Slipknot’s Corey Taylor. The track is from Wylde’s Book of Shadows II album, released last April.

Wylde is currently on the road in support of Book of Shadows II. He’ll play in 40 cities across the U.S. and Canada, with Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown and Jared James Nichols will serve as support. A tour trailer video is included at bottom.

Zakk Wylde Book of Shadows II Tour (Remaining Dates)

August

23 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse

25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

27 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House

28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

30 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

September

1 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

2 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre