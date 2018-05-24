Sepultura Premiere Previously Unreleased Live Version of "Arise"

Andreas Kisser of Sepultura performs on stage at O2 Islington Academy on February 6, 2014 in London, United Kingdom. (Image credit: Brigitte Engl/Getty Images)

Today, we've teamed up with Rhino and Brazilian metal legends Sepultura to premiere a previously unreleased live recording of "Arise" from 1991.

The track is taken from the upcoming expanded edition reissue of the band's seminal 1991 album, Arise. Set for a June 15 release, the expanded edition of Arise features a remastered version of the original album, plus a number of rare and unreleased studio and live recordings. You can check out the newly unearthed version of "Arise" below.

Formed in 1983, in Belo Horizonte—the capital of Minas Gerais, Brazil—Sepultura truly hit their stride with Arise, their fourth album. Released in 1991 and produced by Scott Burns, the album merged thrash metal with hardcore punk, and brought the band to the attention of audiences worldwide.

Arise: Expanded Edition features 28 bonus tracks, including an industrial remix of “Dead Embryonic Cells,” “Meaningless Movements”—a track from an August 1989 writing session— and a cover of Motorhead’s “Orgasmatron.” It will be available as a double-disc set for $19.98, and as a 2-LP set (with a condensed tracklist) for $31.98.

You can check out the set's tracklist below.

Arise: Expanded Edition—CD Track Listing:

Disc One: 2018 Remaster

“Arise” “Dead Embryonic Cells” “Desperate Cry” “Murder” “Subtraction” “Altered State” “Under Siege (Regnum Irae)” “Meaningless Movements” “Infected Voice”

Bonus Tracks

“Orgasmatron” – Studio Version “Intro” – Instrumental “C.I.U. (Criminals in Uniform)” “Desperate Cry” – Scott Burns Mix “Drug Me”

Arise Rough Mixes

“Dead Embryonic Cells” – Rough Mix* “Dead Embryonic Cells” – Industrial Remix*

Arise Writing Sessions (August 1989)

“For Our Own Good (C.U.I.)” * “Murder” * “Altered State” *

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

Arise Writing Sessions (March 1990)

“Under Siege (Regnum Irae)” * “Meaningless Movements” * “Infected Voice” *

Arise Basic Tracks

“Altered State” * “Dead Embryonic Cells” * “Desperate Cry” * “Infected Voice” * “Meaningless Movements” * “Murder” * “Under Siege (Regnum Irae)” *

Under Siege (Live In Barcelona 1991)