The Seven Most Underrated Guitar Harmonies in Rock

When you think about guitar harmonies, what’s the first song that comes to mind?

Classic rockers might recall “Hotel California” by the Eagles, “Rock You Like a Hurricane” by the Scorpions or Boston’s “More Than a Feeling.” Shredders might think of Yngwie Malmsteen’s “Black Star” or “Go Off!” by Cacophony.

While these tunes are popular (and for good reason), there are plenty of harmonized guitar parts that don’t get the attention they deserve, whether it’s because the guitar isn’t necessarily the focus of a certain band’s sound or because the catalog of music in a band’s repertoire has buried some truly awesome gems of guitar harmony.

It goes without saying that the list in my video below is not comprehensive; regardless, I think it contains at least a couple of pieces of guitar wizardry that might have slipped under your radar.

You’re welcome in advance for the guitar harmonies you’re going to write after watching this video!