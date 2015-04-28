Shred Guitar Version of The Beatles' "I Want You (She's So Heavy)" — Video

While the Beatles' 1969 track "I Want You (She's So Heavy)" is, indeed, "heavy," it's not exactly a shred masterpiece.

There is a guitar solo on the Beatles' recording, but it's a simple (but heart-felt and effective) pentatonic take on the song's melody line, as played by John Lennon, who wrote the song.

That said, I've always felt that the song's eerie end section—the part that builds and builds into something a twisted DJ would play as the pillars of the earth are tumbling down around him—has screamed out for a touch of shred guitar.

Along comes guitarist Juliette Valduriez and her Parker guitar. Check out her version of the last part of the song below—and let us know what you think.

